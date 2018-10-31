SunTrust Banks Lowers Barnes Group (B) Price Target to $61.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on B. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of B opened at $56.93 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

