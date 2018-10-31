SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

RRC stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Range Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 47.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.