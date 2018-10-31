SunTrust Banks Boosts Welltower (WELL) Price Target to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Shares of WELL traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,580. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Welltower has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,716,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

