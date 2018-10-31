SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

