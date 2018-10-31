Sunrise Resources’ (SRES) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners restated their corporate rating on shares of Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

SRES opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Sunrise Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

