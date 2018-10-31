SunPower (SPWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.76

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2089180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

The firm has a market cap of $875.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. SunPower had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $204,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 75,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

