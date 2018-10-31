SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.51 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

SunOpta stock opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.37.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

