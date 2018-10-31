SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. manufactures metallurgical coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is based in Lisle, Illinois. “

Get SunCoke Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SXCP. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE SXCP opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 538.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,692 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.