SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 376.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.