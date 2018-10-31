Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28.

INN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.21. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

