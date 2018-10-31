Suedzucker (SZU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Suedzucker (ETR: SZU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2018 – Suedzucker had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/18/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €11.20 ($13.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €10.75 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/8/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €11.20 ($13.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €10.75 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €12.40 ($14.42) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/17/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/14/2018 – Suedzucker was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.80 ($16.05) on Wednesday. Suedzucker AG has a 1-year low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a 1-year high of €23.97 ($27.87).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

