Strs Ohio Sells 3,155 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 332,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $268,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,221,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 502,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

ALLY stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.