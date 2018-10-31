Strs Ohio Has $2 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Primerica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 678,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Yastine sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $229,845.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,762.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,182.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,964. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

