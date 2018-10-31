StrongHands Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $3,516.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Coindeal and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,990,107,415,209 coins and its circulating supply is 15,990,107,915,276 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

