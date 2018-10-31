Storm Price Tops $0.0097 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Storm has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00241745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.09582224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,478,218,033 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, YoBit, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, IDEX, Bitbns and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

