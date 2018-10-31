Storj (STORJ) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004761 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, ABCC, Livecoin and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Storj has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $40.65 million and $612,535.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00148537 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00238065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $602.49 or 0.09582675 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Liquid, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, ABCC, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

