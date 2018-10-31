Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

