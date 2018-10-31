Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) versus Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Financial Comparison

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stock Yards Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $155.97 million 4.58 $38.04 million $1.91 16.42 Live Oak Bancshares $276.39 million 2.67 $100.49 million $1.25 14.72

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Live Oak Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 27.08% 15.25% 1.57% Live Oak Bancshares 34.19% 13.50% 1.88%

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Live Oak Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, trust, employee benefit plan, estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

