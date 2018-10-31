Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) – Analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SYBT opened at $31.15 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $100,011.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,706 shares of company stock worth $253,131. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

