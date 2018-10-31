Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sprint (S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 33,248 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,526% compared to the average daily volume of 1,266 put options.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.81. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on S shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

In other Sprint news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,936,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 358.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 1,141.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 628,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 577,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 13.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,897,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 476,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 135.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.