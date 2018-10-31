Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nuvectra Call Options (NVTR)

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,034% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $25,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 422.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 667,346 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the third quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 100.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 271,081 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 110.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 244,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.66. Nuvectra has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectra in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvectra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

