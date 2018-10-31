Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Electronics For Imaging (EFII)

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 706 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of EFII stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a P/E/G ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

