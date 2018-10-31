Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.76 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $163,118. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 375.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Intel by 429.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

