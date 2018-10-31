Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Caterpillar (CAT) Price Target to $142.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $117.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

