Stifel Financial (SF) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SF. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. 112,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,635. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,050.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $68,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

