Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,760,000 after buying an additional 294,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Control4 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,275,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Control4 by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Control4 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Control4 by 42.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 855,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $26,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $54,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,041 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $32,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,737,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CTRL stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Control4 Corp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $682.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Control4 Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

