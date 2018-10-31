Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $159,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,716 shares of company stock worth $12,690,499. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

