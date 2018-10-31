Sterling Bancorp (STL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

NYSE:STL opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,478.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,090,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after acquiring an additional 230,192 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,553,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,019,000 after acquiring an additional 944,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,976,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,359,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

