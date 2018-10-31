Stepan (SCL) Director Edward J. Wehmer Sells 1,400 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $118,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,281. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 585.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 39.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stepan by 67.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stepan by 6,176.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

