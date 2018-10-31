Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.10 million.
TSE:SJ opened at C$42.14 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$41.51 and a 12-month high of C$52.22.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.
Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.