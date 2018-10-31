Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.10 million.

TSE:SJ opened at C$42.14 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$41.51 and a 12-month high of C$52.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJ shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

