State Treasurer State of Michigan Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 135,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $1,984,636.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,878.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

