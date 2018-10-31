State Treasurer State of Michigan Invests $4.09 Million in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $23,489,084.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,115.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $2,956,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at $495,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $228.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $177.92 and a 52-week high of $313.37. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.48.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

