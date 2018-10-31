State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $3.38 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $137,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $147,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.