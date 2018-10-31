Stars Group (TSGI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSGI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

TSGI stock opened at C$26.53 on Monday. Stars Group has a 52 week low of C$25.56 and a 52 week high of C$51.75.

In other news, Director Jr. Alfred F. Hurley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,745 shares of company stock worth $49,374.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

