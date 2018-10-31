Standex Int’l (SXI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $193.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,837,000 after acquiring an additional 170,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the third quarter worth $6,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 74.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

