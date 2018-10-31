Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (SLS) Insider Ashton Bradbury Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) insider Ashton Bradbury purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £43,900 ($57,363.13).

Shares of SLS opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Wednesday. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 382.50 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 532 ($6.95).

Get Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investment in the United Kingdom quoted smaller companies. The Trust invests in a managed portfolio of smaller and mid-sized companies in the United Kingdom equity market.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.