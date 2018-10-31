Stamps.com (STMP) Given a $300.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $300.00 price objective on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.00.

STMP opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $139.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $271,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,283.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $179,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,750,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 196.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1,396.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

