St. James’s Place (STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,379 ($18.02) to GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,332.80 ($17.42).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.37) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

