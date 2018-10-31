Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on November 23rd

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SSIF opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.22 ($1.30).

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

