Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on November 23rd

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SSIF opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.22 ($1.30).
Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile
