SpreadCoin Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $188,549.00 and $275.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,822,017 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.