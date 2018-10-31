Sprague Resources (SRLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $741.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.35 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRLP opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.32. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 236.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprague Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

