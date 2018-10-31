Spotify (SPOT) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

