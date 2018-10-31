Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit AeroSystems updated its FY18 guidance to $6.10-6.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. 1,276,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,908. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,987.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $1,644,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

