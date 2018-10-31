SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,421.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 216.0% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $158,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $331.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.61 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $1.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.