SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 11.6% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $171,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $331.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.61 and a one year high of $374.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.