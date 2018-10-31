SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 334,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 126,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY opened at $267.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

