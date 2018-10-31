SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 166,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $275,000.

SHM opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

