Spartan Motors (SPAR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.60-0.66.Spartan Motors also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 2,522,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.85 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,023.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

