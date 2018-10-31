Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Jason K. Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 123,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,012.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 180,098 shares of company stock worth $1,472,084 and have sold 68,223 shares worth $597,922. 67.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spark Energy by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

SPKE opened at $7.58 on Friday. Spark Energy has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of -1.93.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.08%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.