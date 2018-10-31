SpaceCoin (SPACE) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One SpaceCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SpaceCoin has a market capitalization of $97,913.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpaceCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00089582 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000925 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,513.44 or 3.10364926 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005392 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00083100 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SpaceCoin Profile

SpaceCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,517,665 coins. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info . SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.